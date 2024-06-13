Florida Ethics Commission Finds Probable Cause That Former SLC Sheriff Mascara Abused His Position

St. Lucie County - Thursday June 13, 2024: At a closed door session held in Tallahassee last Friday, June 7th, the Florida Commission on Ethics reached the conclusion that there is "probable cause that former St. Lucie County Sheriff (SLCSO) Ken Mascara misused his position and official resources to assist a campaign in order to prevent a particular candidate from running against him in the general election."

The Ethics Commission acted on the findings it received from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

However, the Commission found "no probable cause" to another claim that alleged that the former Sheriff was able to obtained confidential information because of his public position, and used that information for his personal benefit, or to benefit someone else.

A finding of probable cause is not a determination that a violation occurred. That conclusion can only be made after a full evidentiary hearing on the accusations. If the Ethics Commission believes a violation of the law may have occurred, it may decide to hold a public hearing. If it concludes a violation has been committed, it may recommend civil penalties including removal from office or employment and fines up to $10,000 per violation.

The Florida Commission on Ethics is an independent nine-member commission formed in 1974 to review complaints filed under the statutory Code of Ethics and to answer questions from public officials about potential conflicts of interest through its issuance of advisory opinions.

Mascara retired suddenly last December 1st citing un-disclosed health issues. Within hours of his resignation Governor DeSantis by-passed senior SLCSO commanders and appointed Lt. Keith Pearson to replace Mascara and fill out the remaining year of his term in office.

Three days later on Monday December 4th, Pearson had prepared and filed the paperwork for election as SLC Sheriff. He is runing as a Republican.

Then on Wednesday, December 6th, the St. Lucie County Republican Party called a news conferenceand denounced the Governor's appointment of Pearson as Sheriff.

County GOP Chairman Kenny Nail called it a matter of "grave concern" and questioned the motivation behind "the appointment of a corrupt Sheriff by our estimated Governor.”