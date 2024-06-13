IRSC Hallstrom Planetarium Starlight Series - Black Holes, This Saturday

Fort Pierce - Thursday June 13, 2024: Hallstrom Planetarium's Starlight Series continues this weekend with a presentation on Black Holes, this Saturday, June 15 from 02:30 PM until 3:30 PM.

Narrated by John de Lancie, who is “Q” from Star Trek, the show discusses the ins and the outs of black holes—actually, unless worm holes exist, there are no “outs” when we’re talking about black holes!

A live star talk at the end of the program points out where you can find black holes in the sky.

Tickets are only $7 and can be purchased in person at the IRSC Box Office, by phone or online using a credit or debit card. Call 772-462-4750 or 1-800-220-9915 for additional ticket details.

Planetarium shows are suitable for adults, families and children over the age of 10. The air temperature is maintained at 72 degrees. You may wish to bring a sweater or light jacket.