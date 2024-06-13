Port St. Lucie Port District Grand Opening This Saturday

Port St. Lucie - Thursday June 13, 2024: The grand opening of The Port District – the City’s new and unique riverfront destination – is coming soon with a free, fun event for the whole family.

Port Fest will take place on Saturday, June 15 with events and activities held throughout the day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The event is at 2454 SE Westmoreland Blvd. and Lyngate Park.

There will be no parking at the event sites. Attendees can park at the MIDFLORIDA Event Center, which is located at 9221 SE Event Center Place, Port St. Lucie. Free, air-conditioned motor coaches will take attendees on a short drive to the event.

The motor coaches will stop at the Lyngate Park car show until 3 p.m. and at the event entrance located south of the Botanical Gardens. Motor coaches will run in a constant loop throughout the event. Dedicated ride share areas are located on Veterans Memorial Parkway for the Classic Car Show at Lyngate Park and on SE Westmoreland Boulevard for Port Fest at Pioneer Park. Look for designated signage.

One southbound lane will be closed on Westmoreland Boulevard from just south of the Bridge Plaza service entrance to the park site entrance. This extended area will allow for motor coaches to safely drop visitors off at the event and allow for the ride share drop-off location. Police officers will provide traffic direction to allow motor coaches to make a U-turn at the park entrance and head north back to MIDFLORIDA Event Center. Both northbound lanes of Westmoreland Boulevard will remain open during the event.

Learn more about the event with The Port Fest Highlight video and watch this video to find out how to get there.

Boat slips will be closed at the event on June 15 for the safety of boaters and Port Fest attendees.

Attendees will be the first to play on The Port's extraordinary new children's playground, Pioneer Park. Port Fest will also offer a wide range of things to do throughout the day, with activities that include:

· 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Car show presented by the Port St. Lucie Historical Society at Lyngate Park

· 11 a.m.: Ribbon cutting by the banyan tree

· 1-2:30 p.m.: Dance party with DJ Alexis Rose

· 3:30-5 p.m.: Retro Radio Band

· 7-8:30 p.m.: A free concert by The Wailers

Throughout the day there will be a variety of family-friendly experiences, including a sand sculpture artist; aerial performers; stilt walkers and jugglers; face painting, fairy hair and glitter tattoos; and a bubble artist. Free souvenirs will be available for attendees while supplies last.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase at a variety of mobile food trucks and bars.

About The Port District: The Port District is a one-of-a-kind venue that includes Pioneer Park – an imaginative, interactive playground for children. The playground, approximately 41,200 square feet, features a water play area, an entry feature, pathways, a 160’ long green wall, and public art elements. The park was inspired by the St. Lucie River and nature-inspired aspects. The recreation space in Pioneer Park Playground will offer attractions like Swing & Swirl Slough, Pioneer Perch, Gator Gulch, Lazy Log Secret Scroll, Backwater Blackboard, Peacock Playhouse and Harmony Hideaway. In addition, Banyan Basin with its spray jets and misters is the perfect refreshing cool down after enjoying the park.

The Port District also offers an event lawn, over water stage, and a canoe and kayak launch. A boardwalk meanders along the North Fork of the St. Lucie River. A waterfront restaurant is in development for an incredible dining experience along the river and walking trails will soon be available to enjoy in a wooded preserve at the southern portion of The Port District.

The boardwalk along the St. Lucie River has been constructed under the Port St. Lucie Boulevard Bridge, ultimately providing pedestrians with approximately 3,300 feet of walkway along the North Fork of the St. Lucie River.