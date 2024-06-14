Donate
Recent Rains Prompt St. Lucie County to End the Burn Ban

WQCS | By Erick Gill - St. Lucie County Communications Division Director
Published June 14, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
St. Lucie County - Friday June 14, 2024: Recent rains have helped lower the drought conditions, causing St. Lucie County Public Safety officials, in conjunction with the St. Lucie County Fire District, to lift the county-wide burn ban that was put into effect last Friday, on June 7.

The Keetch-Byram Drought Index (or drought index) for St. Lucie County has dropped from the 600-range to the 200-range this past week. With a maximum range of 800, an index level between 500-549 is moderate; 550-649 is high; 650-699 is very high and anything above 700 is extreme.

While recent rains have helped lower the drought index, public safety officials urge residents to remain mindful of dry conditions.
Erick Gill - St. Lucie County Communications Division Director
