Recent Rains Prompt St. Lucie County to End the Burn Ban

St. Lucie County - Friday June 14, 2024: Recent rains have helped lower the drought conditions, causing St. Lucie County Public Safety officials, in conjunction with the St. Lucie County Fire District, to lift the county-wide burn ban that was put into effect last Friday, on June 7.

The Keetch-Byram Drought Index (or drought index) for St. Lucie County has dropped from the 600-range to the 200-range this past week. With a maximum range of 800, an index level between 500-549 is moderate; 550-649 is high; 650-699 is very high and anything above 700 is extreme.

While recent rains have helped lower the drought index, public safety officials urge residents to remain mindful of dry conditions.