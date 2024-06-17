Fort Pierce: FPUA Bill Pay Location at 'Cash Plus' Now Closed

Fort Pierce - Monday June 17, 2024: The Fort Pierce Public Utilities Authority has announced that one of their bill pay partners, Cash Plus, HAS closed its Fort Pierce location and it is no longer accepting FPUA bill payments. the closure became effective last Friday June 14.

Customers are welcome to use any of FPUA's remaining payment options which are:

• Online at Pay My Bill - Fort Pierce Utilities Authority (fpua.com)

• The walk-up kiosk, 24/7, located on the west side of FPUA's Administration Building at 206 S. 6th St.

• Over the phone, 24/7, by calling 772-466-1600 ext. 7100

• Dropping your payment in the drop box also located on the west side of the Administration Building

• At FPUA's Customer Service lobby at 206 S. 6th St., 9am-5pm weekdays

• Visit any of the following partner locations:

o Down South Beverage & Check Cashing at 420 N US1 - Inside Cartoon Carwash (772-466-8111)

o Seacoast Bank at 1901 S US1 (772-466-3401, for current bills only)

• PLUS all Pay Near Me locations (Click here for a map of all locations, which includes Walgreens, CVS, Wal-Mart, 7-Eleven, Family Dollar and more)

If you have any questions or concerns, contact Customer Service at 772-466-1600 ext. 3900.