NWS Melbourne: Beach Hazard Statement in Effect Through Late Tonight for Treasure and Space Coasts

East -Central Florida - Monday June 17, 2024: The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a Beach Hazard Statement for the Treasure and Space Coasts that is in effect through late Monday night, June 17.

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

WHAT: Rough surf and a Moderate risk of life threatening rip currents is expected.



Rough surf and a Moderate risk of life threatening rip currents is expected. WHERE: Coastal Volusia, Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Martin, Mainland Northern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Mainland Southern Brevard and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands Counties.



Coastal Volusia, Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Martin, Mainland Northern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Mainland Southern Brevard and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands Counties. WHEN: From 8 AM EDT this morning through late tonight.



From 8 AM EDT this morning through late tonight. IMPACTS: Breezy east winds 15 to 20 mph with higher gusts possible will produce rough surf.

A Moderate risk of rip currents exists. Remember to swim near Swim near a lifeguard.

If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK IS FOR EAST CENTRAL FLORIDA

THUNDERSTORM IMPACT

Isolated lightning storms will be possible across the Atlantic waters this afternoon and evening. Occasional lightning strikes and gusty winds will be the main storm threats today.

A lower threat for showers and isolated lightning storms will exist Tuesday. A higher threat for showers and storms is forecast from mid to late next week as moisture increases ahead of an approaching area of low pressure over the western Atlantic.

This low is forecast to track toward the eastern Florida peninsula and conditions may become conducive for this feature to develop. Local and marine interests should continue to monitor forecast updates.

WIND AND SEA IMPACT

East to northeast winds will increase to 15 to 20 knots in the offshore waters south of Sebastian Inlet today, expanding overnight to all the waters except nearshore Volusia. Small craft should exercise caution in these waters.

Breezy and gusty onshore flow will continue through mid to late week. Winds may remain elevated during the nighttime, especially along the coast.

RIP CURRENT AND SURF IMPACT

There is a Moderate Risk of dangerous rip currents and rough surf at all central Florida Atlantic beaches today. Always swim near a lifeguard, and never swim alone.

Deteriorating marine conditions into mid to late week as winds increase and seas build. Surf conditions will also continue to be rough with a Moderate to High threat for numerous, strong, life threatening rip currents. Coastal Flood and High Surf advisories may be necessary from mid to late week.