PSLPD: Motorcyclist Clocked at 108 MPH, Arrested and Charged

Port St. Lucie - Monday June 17, 2024: A Port St. Lucie Police (PSLPD) traffic patrol unit this morning clocked a teenager riding a black Kawasaki motorcycle traveling at 108 MPH in a 45 MPH zone on SW Crosstown Parkway.

The motorcyclist, who was later identified as a 17-year-old juvenile. continued driving recklessly southbound onto SW Bayshore Boulevard. He made a u-turn, popped a wheelie, and continued speeding until he reached a car wash in the 500 block of SW Bayshore Boulevard. The officer followed the suspect to the car wash, walk up to the motorcycle, and remove the key from the ignition.

The teenager was then arrested and cited for Unlawful Speeding, Reckless Driving, Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle, No Driver License, No Motorcycle Endorsement, Failure to Signal Turn, and Improper Riding by pulling a wheelie.

The motorcycle was towed and impounded.