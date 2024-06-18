Free Admission to the A.E. Backus Museum Wednesday, Parking Lot Closed for Juneteenth Celebration

Fort Pierce - Tuesday June 18, 2024: The A.E. Backus Museum will be open tomorrow, Wednesday June 19, and admission will be with FREE for the general public from 10 AM until 4 PM for the Juneteenth Celebration.

The museum parking lot will be closed however. It is being used for the Celebration. Parking spaces including Handicapped parking will be available for Museum visitors immediately across the street.

It's a great time to learn more about the art of A.E. "Bean" Backus, the Florida Highwaymen artists, and nearly the last time to see this year's annual juried photography exhibition "Through the Eye of the Camera" which closes on June 21.

For more information on the Juneteenth Celebration, visit one of the City of Fort Pierce’s informational pages:

https://cityoffortpierce.com/Calendar.aspx?EID=6671&month=6&year=2024&day=19&calType=0

https://www.facebook.com/share/b7EKzmUsx7wF4fqd/

https://www.cityoffortpierce.com/civicsend/viewmessage/message/232840