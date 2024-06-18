PSLPD: Four Arrests Made in Cosmetic Surgery Scheme

Port St. Lucie - Tuesday June 18, 2024: Following an investigation that lasted just over two years, Port St. Lucie Police Detectives (PSLPD) have arrested four suspects in an alleged cosmetic surgery scheme.

The investigation was launched in May of 2022 after PSLPD received a criminal referral from the Department of Health. The Department of Health had received several complaints about Cosmetica Plastic Surgery and Anti-Aging which was located at 1941 SE Port St. Lucie Blvd. Those complaints alleged that cosmetic surgical procedures were being conducted by a physician assistant, rather than a board certified and licensed surgeon.

PSLPD Criminal Investigations Division Detectives interviewed four adult victims who had various cosmetic procedures performed on them. Those procedures included:



liposuction 360s

Brazilian butt lifts with fat transfer

tummy tucks

breast augmentations

The surgeries occurred between 2021 and 2022. The procedures cost anywhere from $6,800 up to $22, 900. All four victims suffered various complications following their surgeries.

PSLPD Kiomy Quintiana

PSLPD Dianne Linda Millan

PSLPD Fermal Lee Simpson

Among those complications were cases of necrotic skin spreading outward from the area in which the cosmetic surgery was performed. A necrotic skin infection causes patches of tissue to die. These infections are the result of bacteria invading the skin or the tissues under the skin. Necrotic skin infections are serious and can be life-threatening if untreated.

According to a news release from PSLPD, the investigation found that the surgeries were being performed by 51-year-old Adley DaSilva (photo not available), who is a physician assistant. DaSilva’s wife, 41-year-old Kiomy Quintiana also performed some procedures such as Botox injections and she treated some of the surgical complications from DaSilva's surgeries. However she holds no medical license in the United States. Detectives also learned that there was no licensed surgeon from the United States present during these procedures.

52-year-old surgical technician Dianne Linda Millan and 74-year-old anesthetist Fermal Lee Simpson were also involved in the botched surgeries, states the PSLPD release. They took part even though they knew that there was no licensed surgeon on site during these surgeries, as required.

As a result of the investigation:



On June 13th, 2024, both Millan and Simpson were arrested in St. Lucie County on their outstanding warrants each for one count of RICO – Conduct of or Participation in Enterprise Through a Pattern of Racketeering Activity.



On June 13th, 2024, Kiomy Quintiana was arrested in Palm Beach County on her outstanding warrant for one count of RICO – Conduct of or Participation in Enterprise Through a Pattern of Racketeering Activity, one count of Grand Theft Pursuant to a Scheme to Defraud, one count of Organized Fraud, and three counts of Practice of Medicine without a License.



On June 14th, 2024, Adley DaSilva was arrested in Martin County on his outstanding warrant for one count of RICO – Conduct of or Participation in Enterprise Through a Pattern of Racketeering Activity, four counts of Aggravated Battery – Great Harm, one count of Grand Theft Pursuant to a Scheme to Defraud, one count of Organized Fraud, and four counts of Practice of Medicine without a License.



The fifth member of the surgical group is still at large with an active warrant for one count of RICO – Conduct of or Participation in Enterprise Through a Pattern of Racketeering Activity.



Cosmetica Plastic Surgery was closed in 2023.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department urges anyone else who believes they were a victim of Cosmetica Plastic Surgery and Anti-Aging to contact Detective Amy Maloveczky at 772-871-5001.