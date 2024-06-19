NWS Melbourne: Small Craft Advisory, High Surf Advisory, High Rip Current Risk - All in Effect

East-Central Florida - Wednesday June 19, 2024: The National Weather Service in Melbourne continues to monitor an area of low pressure over the southwest Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center has a 10% chance of development over the next 2 days and a 20% chance of development through late week.

The main concerns at this time for east central Florida are hazardous marine and surf conditions, with local beach erosion, mainly at times of high tide between 7 AM and 7 PM.

Residents and visitors should monitor the forecast for updates.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT FRIDAY

Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

A sudden onset of rough seas may cause hazardous conditions, which may occur suddenly at jetties and inlets. These conditions could catch boaters by surprise. Boaters should use caution when entering or exiting the inlets and jetty areas.



HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THURSDAY

Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.

High surf will affect the beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Swimmers should remain out of the water due to large breaking waves and dangerous surf conditions.



HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT

Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs.



HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK FOR EAST CENTRAL FLORIDA

THUNDERSTORM IMPACT

A few thunderstorms will be possible today embedded within onshore-moving showers, mainly across southern portions of the area and the local Atlantic waters. Any storms could locally enhance already breezy to windy conditions and produce gusts to around 40 mph. Other threats will include lightning strikes and brief heavy downpours.

A higher probability of showers and storms is forecast into late week, as moisture increases ahead of an approaching trough over the western Atlantic.

WIND AND SEA IMPACT

Small Craft Advisories remain in effect due to onshore winds of 20 to 25 knots and gusts up to 30 knots. Seas will be 6 to 9 feet into tonight. Breezy to gusty onshore flow will continue through mid to late week. Winds may remain elevated during the nighttime, especially along the coast.

Poor to hazardous boating conditions will linger into late week, as gusty winds lead to building seas.

RIP CURRENT AND SURF IMPACT

There is a High Risk of life-threatening rip currents at area beaches today. In addition, a High Surf Advisory is in effect due to large breaking waves of up to 5 to 8 feet in the surf zone.

Beachgoers should remain out of the water. Minor beach erosion will be possible.

Surf conditions will remain rough with a High Risk for numerous, strong, life-threatening rip currents.