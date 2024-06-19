Donate
Pedestrian Killed After Being Hit by Brightline Train in Lake Worth Beach

WQCS | By WQCS
Published June 19, 2024 at 5:10 PM EDT
Brightline

Palm Beach County - Wednesday June 19, 2024: A pedestrian was hit and killed by a Brightline train in Lake Worth Beach yesterday, Tuesday June 18.

It happened in the 1600-block of South Dixie Highway. Palm Beach County Sheriff (PBCSO) Deputies responded to the incident at 12:15 PM.

A post on the PBCSO Facebook page states that "despite the quick arrival of Road Patrol and (Palm Beach County Fire Rescue), the pedestrian was sadly pronounced deceased on the scene."

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.
