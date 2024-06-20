NWS Melbourne: High Rip Current Risk Through Late Tonight, Small Craft and High Surf Advisories Continue Through Early Tomorrow Morning

East-Central Florida - Thursday June 20, 2024: The National Weather Service (NWS) in Melbourne continues to monitor an area of low pressure over the southwest Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has raised to 40% the chance that this disturbance will develop over the next 2 days.

It is already causing hazardous marine and surf conditions along east-central Florida's coastline, as well as causing local beach erosion, mainly at times of high tide - 7 AM and 7 PM. Residents and visitors should monitor the forecast for updates.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Melbourne continues to maintain High Surf and and Small Craft Advisories for East-Centeral Florida through early Friday morning. A High Rip Current Risk warning remains in effect through late tonight, Thursday June 20.



SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT FRIDAY

Conditions will be hazardous for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.



WHERE: Flagler Beach to Jupiter Inlet 0-20 nautical miles and Sebastian Inlet to Jupiter Inlet 20-60 nautical miles.



Flagler Beach to Jupiter Inlet 0-20 nautical miles and Sebastian Inlet to Jupiter Inlet 20-60 nautical miles. WHAT: Northeast winds 15 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots and seas 5 to 8 feet.



Northeast winds 15 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots and seas 5 to 8 feet. WHEN: Until 4 AM EDT Friday.

HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT FRIDAY

High surf will affect the beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, along with localized beach erosion.

Swimmers should remain out of the water due to large breaking waves and dangerous surf conditions.



WHERE: Coastal Volusia, Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Martin, and Coastal Brevard Counties.



Coastal Volusia, Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Martin, and Coastal Brevard Counties. WHAT: Large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet in the surf zone.



Large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet in the surf zone. WHEN: Until 4 AM EDT Friday.



HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.



WHERE: Coastal Volusia, Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Martin, and Coastal Brevard Counties.

WHAT: Numerous, life-threatening rip currents.



Numerous, life-threatening rip currents. WHEN: Through late tonight, Thursday June 20.

HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK FOR EAST CENTRAL FLORIDA

THUNDERSTORM IMPACT

A few lightning storms will be possible today into tonight, as Invest 92L, which currently has a 30% of tropical formation, approaches the northeast Florida coast. The main threats with any storms will be lightning strikes, local enhancement of gusty winds, and brief heavy downpours.

Increasing coverage of showers and thunderstorms is forecast this weekend into next week, especially during the afternoon hours.

WIND AND SEA IMPACT

Small Craft Advisories remain in effect through tonight, due to east to northeast winds around 20 knots, with gusts up to 25 knots, and seas 6 to 9 feet.

Poor to hazardous boating conditions will linger into Friday before improving. Surf conditions will also remain rough with a High Risk for numerous, strong, life- threatening rip currents.

RIP CURRENT AND SURF IMPACT

There is a High Risk of life-threatening rip currents at area beaches. In addition, a High Surf Advisory is in effect due to large breaking waves of up to 5 to 7 feet in the surf zone.

Beachgoers should remain out of the water. Minor beach erosion will be possible.