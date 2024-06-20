PSL Councilman Bonna Selected for Leadership Florida Connect Program

Port St. Lucie - Thursday June 20, 2024: Port St. Lucie City Councilman Anthony Bonna Sr. has been selected to join leaders from across the state as a member of Leadership Florida Connect, Class 14 for 2024-25.

Councilman Bonna is one of 50 leaders selected for Class 14, representing the Gulfstream Region that includes the Treasure Coast plus Palm Beach and Okeechobee counties.

“It is a tremendous honor to be selected as a participant in Leadership Florida Connect,” Councilman Bonna said. “This is an incredible opportunity to gain valuable insights from Florida leaders, develop connections and build relationships that will benefit Port St. Lucie residents. I’m grateful for the opportunity and look forward to my time with Leadership Florida Connect.”

Leadership Florida is designed to provide essential information and a forum for opinions, allowing leaders to share perspectives, resources and experiences that can build a broader understanding of issues and opportunities facing Floridians. Throughout its history, more than 3,100 individuals have graduated from Leadership Florida programs.

Leadership Florida Connect – which is specifically for individuals aged 25-39 – spans industry boundaries and focuses on developing Florida’s existing and emerging leaders. The program features four sessions over a nine-month period in different locations throughout the state. The sessions highlight Florida’s unique strengths, potential areas of growth and address pressing needs.

Councilman Bonna was elected to the Port St. Lucie City Council in 2021 and represents District 3, which encompasses the southwestern portion of the City. In that role, he also serves on the Treasure Coast Regional Planning Council, the St. Lucie County Homelessness Task Force, the Port St. Lucie Opioid Task Force, and the Port St. Lucie Affordable Housing Advisory Committee.