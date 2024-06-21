Career Source: Treasure Coast Unemployment Was 3.3% in May; Slightly Higher Than May of Last Year

Treasure Coast - Friday June 24, 2024: The unemployment rate for Indian River, Martin, and St. Lucie counties was 3.3 percent in May 2024. This was a bit higher than last year's 3.1% and more than the state average of 3.0%.

The number of people working or looking for work stayed the same at 308,155. There were 10,308 people without jobs in the region.

Martin County had the lowest unemployment rate at 2.9%. Indian River County and St. Lucie County both had higher rates at 3.5%.

Port St. Lucie Metro Area

In May 2024, nonagricultural employment in the Port St. Lucie MSA reached 176,100, an increase of 3,300 jobs (+1.9%) over the year.

The Professional and Business Services (+6.8%), Mining, Logging, and Construction (+4.9%), and Education and Health Services (+3.5%) industries grew faster in the metro area than statewide.

The Port St. Lucie MSA had the fastest annual job growth rate in the state for the Professional and Business Services industry (+6.8%).

The industries gaining jobs over the year were:

- Professional and Business Services (+1,600 jobs)

- Education and Health Services (+1,100 jobs)

- Mining, Logging, and Construction (+700 jobs)

- Government (+300 jobs)

- Leisure and Hospitality (+100 jobs)

In contrast, job losses occurred in Manufacturing (-200 jobs), Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (-100 jobs), Information (-100 jobs), and Financial Activities (-100 jobs). The Other Services industry saw no change in employment.

Sebastian-Vero BEach Metro Area

In May 2024, nonagricultural employment in the Sebastian-Vero Beach MSA was 59,400, an increase of 200 jobs (+0.3%) over the year. The Government (+5.8%), Manufacturing (+3.8%), and Education and Health Services (+3.5%) industries grew faster in the metro area than statewide.

The Sebastian-Vero Beach MSA had the fastest annual job growth rate in the state for Government industry (+5.8%) and the third fastest for Manufacturing (+3.8%).

Over the year, the industries gaining jobs were:

- Education and Health Services (+400 jobs)

- Government (+300 jobs)

- Mining, Logging, and Construction (+100 jobs)

- Manufacturing (+100 jobs).

Conversely, job losses occurred in Leisure and Hospitality (-300 jobs), Financial Activities (-200 jobs), and Professional and Business Services (-200 jobs).

Employment in the Information, Other Services, and Trade, Transportation,and Utilities industries remained unchanged.

Source: Florida Department of Commerce, Bureau of Workforce Statistics and Economic Research.

Note: All data are subject to revision.