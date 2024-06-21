NWS Melbourne - High Rip Current Risk Warning in Effect Through Late Tonight; Small Craft and High Surf Advisories for Treasure Coast Have Expired

Treasure Coast - Friday June 21, 2024: The National Weather Service in Melbourne (NWS) continues to monitor an area of low pressure over the southwest Atlantic. It remains on a track for the coastlines of north-east Florida, Georgia and South Carolina and the worst impacts from that system will be felt north of the Treasure Coast.

Locally heavy rainfall is the main concerns for east central Florida. Residents and visitors should monitor the forecast for updates.

In addition, hazardous marine and surf conditions still exist along Treasure Coast beaches. A High Rip Current Risk warning remains in effect for our area through late tonight, although the High Surf and Small Craft Advisories have now expired.

HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore. They occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

Swim near a lifeguard, heed their advice. Pay attention to beach patrol flags and signs.

If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.



WHERE: Brevard, Indian River, Saint Lucie and Martin counties.

WHAT: Dangerous rip currents.



Dangerous rip currents. WHEN: Through late tonight.

HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK FOR EAST CENTRAL FLORIDA

WIND AND SEA IMPACT

A Small craft advisory remains in effect this morning for the Volusia waters and offshore Brevard waters but conditions will improve through the day. Small craft should exercise caution elsewhere.

THUNDERSTORM IMPACT

There is a slight chance for lightning storms this morning north of Orlando. Then a better chance for scattered storms this afternoon along and north of the I 4 corridor. The primary threats will be lightning strikes, gusty winds up to 35 mph and additional heavy rain.

Scattered to numerous showers and lightning storms are forecast mainly during the afternoon and early evening. The primary threats will be cloud to ground lightning, gusty winds and heavy rain.

EXCESSIVE HEAT IMPACT

The combination of max temperatures in the low and mid 90s and high dew points will produce peak heat indices of 100 to 105 from Orlando southward this afternoon.

EXCESSIVE RAINFALL IMPACT

Locally heavy rains of 1 to 3 inches occurred last night across portions of Volusia and Brevard counties. Additional rains are forecast for Volusia, Lake, Seminole and Orange counties this morning and again this afternoon due to daytime heating and deep moisture in place.

RIP CURRENT AND SURF IMPACT

There is a High Risk of life-threatening rip currents at area beaches. Entering the surf is highly discouraged.

A Moderate risk of rip currents will exist at all central Florida Atlantic beaches through the weekend.