SFWMD Rescinds Burn Ban On SFWMD Lands

South Florida - Friday June 21, 2024: The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) has rescinded the burn ban on all SFWMD lands in Charlotte, Collier, Glades, Hendry, Highlands and Polk Counties.

This past week St. Lucie, Okeechobee, Martin and Indian RIver Counties all cancelled their burn bans as well.

Recent rainfall and improved conditions have reduced the risk of wildfires throughout the region.

Read Order 2024-039 Rescinding Emergency Order 2024-030.

Building or maintaining fires on SFWMD lands should always be done in a safe manner. This includes the building or maintaining of fires for recreational purposes in fireplaces and fire rings.

If you are using an outdoor flame or building a fire, remember these important safety measures:



Never leave a fire unattended.

Consider the weather and never burn on windy days.

Always have a shovel, water source or other method ready to extinguish the fire.

For the latest information about recreational opportunities and closures on SFWMD lands visit: SFWMD.gov/Recreation.