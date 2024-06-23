Indiantown Stars and Stripes Fireworks Celebration to Light Up the Sky Saturday June 29

Indiantown - Sunday June 23, 2024: The Indiantown Chamber of Commerce will hold its highly anticipated Stars and Stripes Fireworks Celebration, set to light up the sky on Saturday June 29.

This family-friendly event will take place at Timer Powers Park in Indiantown. It kicks off at 5:00 pm with an array of activities, culminating in a spectacular fireworks display at 9 PM that will light-up the night sky in a dazzling array of colors and patterns, sure to captivate attendees of all ages.

“We are excited to bring the community together for this wonderful celebration of our nation's independence,” said Kristine Otto, President of the Indiantown Chamber of Commerce. “It’s a fantastic opportunity for families and friends to enjoy a fun-filled evening and create lasting memories.”

The Stars and Stripes Fireworks Celebration promises a vibrant and festive atmosphere, offering something for everyone. Highlights of the event include:

• Family-Friendly Fun: Enjoy a wide variety of games and activities suitable for all ages.

• Vendors: Explore a diverse selection of vendors showcasing unique crafts, products, and services.

• Food Trucks: Savor delicious treats from some of the best local food trucks, offering a range of culinary delights to satisfy every palate.

• Fireworks: enjoy the amazing Fireworks Display, sponsored by the Village of Indiantown

Admission to the event is free, and ample parking will be available at Timer Powers Park. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to comfortably enjoy the festivities.

For more information about the Stars and Stripes Fireworks Celebration, please visit the Indiantown Chamber of Commerce website at: www.indiantownchamber.com or contact us at (772) 597-2184.