AAA: Florida Gas Prices Climbing Again, Up by 10-Cents Since Last Week

Florida - Monday June 24, 2024: Florida gas prices have rebounded after sinking to multi-month lows. The state average rose 15 cents last week, then declined two pennies over the weekend.

Sunday's state average was $3.35 per gallon. That's 10 cents more than a week ago. The price hike ended a 26-day streak of declines, which delivered a 33 cent discount. The state average eventually fell to $3.23 per gallon on Tuesday - which was the lowest daily average price since mid-February.

"Oil and gasoline futures prices rose the past two consecutive weeks, which raised the cost of producing gasoline," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Futures prices reportedly increased on data that fuel demand is outpacing fuel inventories. Price fluctuations like this is very common during the summer travel season."

The U.S. price for crude was back above $80 per barrel, after trading in the mid to low 70s during the past few weeks. Friday's closing price of $80.73 per barrel is 7% more expensive than two weeks ago.

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.53), Gainesville ($3.41), Naples ($3.41)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.11), Pensacola ($3.11), Panama City ($3.11)

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

