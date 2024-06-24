FPL Awards $20K Scholarships to 10 South Florida Students

Rivera Beach - Monday June 24, 2024: This past Saturday Florida Power & Light's (FPL) parent company NextEra Energy presented ten south Florida students with the NextEra Energy Scholarship for Students entering college who took STEM courses in high school - science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

As part of FPL’s commitment to support STEM education, ten South Florida students each received $20,000 toward their university studies. The event was held at the Manatee Lagoon. which is an FPL Eco-Discovery Center in Rivera Beach

The NextEra Energy Scholarship for students in SECME (Science, Engineering, Communication, Mathematics and Enrichment) is a merit award for college-bound high school seniors who plan to enroll in full-time undergraduate study at an accredited two- or four-year college or university for the upcoming academic year. This year’s recipients hail from high schools throughout South Florida.

The scholarship winners are:

1. Alexis N. Idun-Ogde (American Senior High School, Hialeah)

2. Daniel Perodin (Miami Palmetto Senior High School, Miami)

3. Elisha M. Jackson (Palm Beach Gardens High School, Palm Beach Gardens)

4. Gianna F. Roberts (School for Advanced Studies, Homestead)

5. Jonathan Perez (Pahokee High School, Pahokee)

6. Lazaro A. Valdez (Pahokee High School, Pahokee)

7. Rebeca Jean (Atlantic Community High School, Delray Beach)

8. Samuel Jeanpierre (American Senior High School, Hialeah)

9. Victoria A. Hamilron (School for Advanced Studies, Homestead)

10. Yonel Mederos Chavez (Pahokee High School, Pahokee)