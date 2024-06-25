Governor Announces State Employees Will Receive an Extra Day Off for the 4th of July Weekend

Florida - Tuesday June 25, 2024: Governor DeSantis has announced that state offices will be closed on Friday, July 5, in celebration of Independence Day weekend.

The July 4th holiday falls on a Thursday this year.

State offices will close on July 5th in addition to regular office closures on July 4th commemorating Independence Day. State office closures will create a four-day holiday weekend and will benefit nearly 100,000 people in the State Personnel System.

“I am proud to reward our state employees,” said the Governor. “I hope our state employees use this additional time off to enjoy ... their loved ones and celebrate America.”