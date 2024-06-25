Governor Awards Over $10M to Umatilla and Plant City for Infrastructure Improvements

Florida - Tuesday June 25, 2024: Governor DeSantis has awarded over $10M to the cities of Umatilla and Plant City for infrastructure improvements.

The funding is coming from the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund (JGGF). The money will help support each town's manufacturing industry and help increase access to commercial and industrial sites. JGGF estimates that the awards will create or or help retain nearly 4,000 jobs.

“Today’s Job Growth Grant Fund awards build on our commitment to expanding manufacturing and other skilled labor opportunities in Florida,” said the Governor in a news release.

The following entities will receive an award through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund:



City of Umatilla ($4,873,788) – to complete intersection improvements and increase water and sewer capacity at Lake Ferns Industrial Park. This project is expected to create 300 new high-wage jobs in the advanced manufacturing and construction material industries.

City of Plant City ($5,500,000) – for the construction of a 2.75-mile loop extension of Henderson Way, allowing access to approximately 310 acres of commercial and light industrial development sites. The project includes construction of roadways, a potable water distribution system, a water collections system, a reclaimed water distribution system, electrical infrastructure, and commercial utilities. The project is expected to bring more than 2,600 new jobs to the Plant City area and support the retention of nearly 1,000 existing jobs.

The Florida Job Growth Grant Fund is an economic development program designed to promote public infrastructure and workforce training across the state. Proposals are reviewed by FloridaCommerce and are chosen by Governor DeSantis to meet the demands for workforce training or infrastructure needs in communities around the state.