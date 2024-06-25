Marcus Chambers Has Been Appointed to the Florida High School Athletic Association Board of Directors

Florida - Tuesday June 25, 2024: Governor Ron DeSantis has appointed Marcus Chambers to the Florida High School Athletic Association Board of Directors.

Marcus Chambers - Chambers is the Superintendent of Schools for Okaloosa County. With over 26 years of experience in education. He received the First Year Teacher of the Year Award for Ruckel Middle School in 1999, the Okaloosa County Reading Leader of the Year Award in 2010, and the Martin Luther King Jr. Academic Achievement Award in 2013.

Active in his community, Chambers currently serves as Chairman of the Florida School Labor Relations Service Board of Directors and is a member of the Florida Association of District School Superintendents, the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development, and the Okaloosa County Association of School Administrators.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate