FPPD: Hit-and-Run Driver Sought in Crash That Killed Moped Rider

Fort Pierce - Wednesday June 26, 2024: The Fort Pierce Police Department (FPPD) is asking for the public's help finding a hit and run driver involved in a fatal crash this morning.

Investigators are looking for the driver of a golden brown Honda Civic, with possible heavy front-end damage.

The crash happened in the 2300 block of Ave. O in Fort Pierce. Police got the call at 7:58.

A Honda Civic traveling eastbound along Avenue O struck the rider of a moped who was traveling south along N. 23rd Street.

The Honda Civic driver fled the scene before the officers arrived. The driver of the moped was transported to HCA Lawnwood where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information about this fatal traffic crash is asked to contact Traffic Homicide Officer Shayne Stokes at 772-302-4764 or sstokes@fppd.org.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-273-8477.