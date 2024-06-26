NHC Watching Two Disturbances,, Both Given Low Chance of Development

Florida - Wednesday June 26, 2024: The National Hurricane Cente3r is watching two disturbancesystems

1. Western Caribbean/Southwestern Gulf of Mexico (AL94):

A tropical wave over the central Caribbean Sea is producing disorganized shower activity while it moves quickly westward at around 25 mph. Environmental conditions could become more conducive for some gradual development in a couple of days over the western Caribbean Sea or over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico during the weekend.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...low...20 percent.

2. Eastern Tropical Atlantic:

A tropical wave located a few hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some slow development of this system is possible during the next several days while it moves generally westward across the central and western tropical Atlantic at 15 to 20 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...low...30 percent.