NWS Melbourne: Moderate to Major Heat Risk Throughout East-Central Florida Again Today

East-Central Florida - Wednesday June 26, 2024: Hot and humid conditions continue today, with highs in the low to mid 90s and peak heat index values up to 106. As a result a Moderate to Major Heat Risk exists today, and through the rest of this week while hot and humid conditions continue.

Scattered to numerous showers and storms will develop this afternoon, with storms pushing offshore through late afternoon and early evening.

A Moderate Risk of rip currents will exist at area beaches today.

HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK IS FOR EAST CENTRAL FLORIDA

EXCESSIVE HEAT IMPACT

Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90s this afternoon. High humidity will produce peak heat index values between 102-106, and a Moderate to Major Heat Risk exists today, and through the rest of this week while hot and humid conditions continue.

It is recommended to take frequent breaks out of the sun and drink plenty of water during the hottest part of the days.

THUNDERSTORM IMPACT

Daytime heating and boundary interactions will support scattered to numerous showers and scattered lightning storms this afternoon and evening. The primary threats will be cloud-to-ground lightning strikes, heavy rainfall, and localized wind gusts up to 35 mph.

EXCESSIVE RAINFALL IMPACT

A few storms will produce heavy rainfall amounts today accumulating between 1 to 3 inches in a short period of time. For the rest of the week scattered to numerous showers and lightning storms are forecast each day, mainly during the afternoon and early evening.

The primary threats will be cloud-to-ground lightning strikes, gusty winds, and heavy rain.

RIP CURRENT AND SURF IMPACT

A Moderate Risk of rip currents continues at all central Florida Atlantic beaches today. Always swim near a life guard. A Low to Moderate Risk of rip currents is expected to continue through the rest of the week and into the weekend.