SLC SHeriff Injres

St. Lucie County - Wednesday June 26, 2024: A St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputy was airlifted to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital this morning after her patrol car was struck broadside by a tow-truck.

It happened around 10:30 AM near the intersection of U.S. #1 and Indrio Road where the injured Deputy, and other Sheriff patrol units, were already on the scene of a separate, nearby crash.

The SLCscanner website has posted video of the airlift provided by a witness on the scene. The injured Deputy reportedly suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries.