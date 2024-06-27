Governor Vetoes 4 Bills

Florida - Thursday June 27, 2024: Governor Ron DeSantis vetoed the following bills:

1. CS/HB 133 - VETOED

Professional Licensing Requirements for Barbers and Cosmetologists - This measure was unanimously approved by both Chambers of the Florida Legislature: Senate 31-0; House 114-0.

In his veto message the Governor wrote - "CS/HB 133 singles out cosmetologist and barber applicants from a list of 14 types of business license applicants to change the licensing board's process of review of criminal records. The bill categorically prohibits the board from considering an applicant's criminal history within three years of the application for a license, but there may be good reason for the board to have this information before making a decision regarding a particular applicant.

For these reasons, I withhold my approval of CS/HB 133 and do hereby veto the same."

2. CS/CS/HB 473 - VETOED

Cybersecurity Incident Liability - This measure was approved by the Florida Legislature by the following margins: VOTE: Senate 32-8; House 81-28.

In his veto message the Governor wrote - "CS/CS/HB 473 provides broad liability protections for state and local governments and private companies that only substantially comply with minimum cybersecurity standards in the event of a data breach or other cybersecurity event.

As passed, the bill could result in Floridians' data being less secure as the bill provides across-the-board protections for only substantially complying with standards. This incentivizes doing the minimum when protecting consumer data. While my Administration has prioritized policies to reduce frivolous litigation, the bill before me today may result in a consumer having inadequate recourse if a breach occurs.

I encourage interested parties to coordinate with the Florida Cybersecurity Advisory Council to review potential alternatives to the bill that provide a level of liability protection while also ensuring critical data and operations against cyberattacks are protected as much as possible- and the disruption that comes with the release of potentially sensitive information.

For these reasons, I withhold my approval of CS/CS/HB 473 and do hereby veto the same."

3. CS/CS/SB 165 - Sampling of beach Waters and Public Bathing Spaces: This measure was unanimously approved by both Chambers of the Florida Legislature: VOTE: Senate 40-0; House 113-0

In his veto Message the Governor wrote: "CS/CS/HB 165 suffers from a fatal infirmity: it grants authority to the Florida Department of Health (DOH) to close beaches, waterways, and swimming pools. Health Departments like DOH can serve a valuable function, but they should not be vested with the power to supersede local jurisdictions regarding the operation of beaches. I have made water quality and protecting Florida's natural resources a priority and my Administration will continue to do so, but this grant of power to DOH over Florida beaches is ill-advised.

For these reasons, I withhold my approval of CS/CS/HB 165 and do hereby veto the same."

4. SB 1078 - Public Records/Cellular Telephone Numbers Held by the Department of Financial Services: This measure was unanimously approved by both Chambers of the Florida Legislature: VOTE: Senate 40-0; House 112-0

In his veto message the Governor wrote - "SB 1078 exempts the cellular telephone number of all insurance agents; agencies; adjusters, including public adjusters; service representatives; amongst other licensees that are submitted to the Department of Financial Services as part of the licensure process. Florida's insurance market is becoming increasingly competitive and hurricane season is upon us; it is not clear how this special exemption would serve the public interest.

For these reasons, I withhold my approval of SB 1078 and do hereby veto the same."

