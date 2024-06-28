Main Street Fort Pierce Readies 4th of July Fireworks Celebration Set for Next Thursday Night, July 4th

Fort Pierce - Friday June 28, 2024: Families, friends, residents and visitors alike are all invited to celebrate the 4th of July in grand style with the annual Stars Over St. Lucie fireworks extravaganza, presented by Main Street Fort Pierce.

“We love the opportunity each July 4th to bring everyone together along our beautiful Fort Pierce waterfront,” Main Street Fort Pierce Executive Director Doris Tillman said. “This is a signature event for us. It shows off our gorgeous downtown and celebrates the community spirit that has enabled Main Street Fort Pierce to preserve our heritage and build on our dynamic future.”

Things start popping at 6 p.m. in Marina Square in the heart of downtown Fort Pierce with food, arts and crafts, and music. The Firewater Tent Revival Band will take the stage to share their country/blue grass sounds. As darkness settles in, the fireworks begin behind the gigantic American Flag provided by Fort Pierce Utilities Authority.



The event is free to the public, with lots of parking throughout downtown Fort Pierce. “We expect crowds to gather in the heart of Fort Pierce for this celebration,” Tillman said. “So come early, stay late, and enjoy all that Fort Pierce has to offer.”

Presented in partnership with the City of Fort Pierce, Stars Over St. Lucie is an annual event supported by sponsorships from Southern Eagle, Garber Buick GMC, and Fort Pierce Yacht Club. This year the St. Lucie Cultural Alliance has joined with Main Street Fort Pierce to present new music as part of the Levitt AMP grant.

About Main Street Fort Pierce

Main Street Fort Pierce is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserve, promote and build on the historic and natural treasures of the thriving downtown Fort Pierce waterfront community.

Established in 1988, it is a local public-private partnership funded by memberships, fundraising projects and city government.

For more information, visit: www.mainstreetfortpierce.org or call 772-466-3880.