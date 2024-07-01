Army Corps to Begin Dredging of Saint Lucie Inlet Tomorrow, Tuesday July 2

Treasure Coast - Monday July 1, 2024: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Jacksonville District, will begin dredging of the Saint Lucie Inlet in Martin County tomorrow, on July 2.

The project was awarded May 3 in the amount of $9,295,100 to Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company, LLC. It calls for the dredging the St. Lucie Inlet entrance channel and impoundment basin to a depth of 7 feet with an allowable over-depth of 2 feet.

All material will be placed in the permitted ocean disposal area which lies approximately 10.6 nautical miles southeast of the inlet. Work also includes, but is not limited to turbidity monitoring, trawling and environmental species monitoring.

Dredging and placement will be continuous, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, until the project is complete. Projected completion date is September 11 this year.

USACE advises all mariners to observe posted speed and Notice to Mariner instructions to ensure public safety.

The project non-federal sponsor is Martin Co. Public Works.

For information about other USACE studies and projects, please visit www.saj.usace.army.mil.