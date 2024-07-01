At Least 1 Dead in Multi Vehicle Crash on I-95 in Indian River County; All Northbound Lanes Shut Down

Indian River County - Monday July 1, 2024: At least one person was killed in a multi vehicle crash on I-95 in Indian River County this morning.

Florida Highway Patrol reports that the crash occurred around 2:30 AM in the northbound lanes near mile marker 153 in between the Vero Beach and Fellsmere exists.

All northbound lanes were shut down and were still closed to traffic as of 8 AM this morning. Northbound traffic has been diverted off I-95 at the Vero Beach exit.

FHP continues their investigation and no other information is available at this time.