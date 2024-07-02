Biden Administration Provides $504M to Support 12 Tech Hubs Nationwide Including $19M for the South Florida ClimateReady Tech Hub

Florida - Tuesday July 2, 2024: The Biden administration today announced $504 million in implementation grants for a dozen technology hubs in Florida, and 13 other states.

The grant funding will support the development of quantum computing, bio-manufacturing, lithium batteries, computer chips, personal medicine and other technologies. The Democratic administration is trying to encourage more technological innovation across the country, instead of allowing it be concentrated in a few metro areas such as San Francisco, Seattle, Boston and New York City.

The South Florida ClimateReady Tech Hub in Miami-Dade County will be getting $19 million in grants. The ClimateReady Tech Hub was designated as a technology hub by the Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) in October 2023. It works with public, private, academic, and philanthropic partners to commercialize and deploy climate technology. Their focus on scaling climate resilient infrastructure built in South

Florida. That includes both adaptation and mitigation products to withstand extreme weather events, increased flooding and wind, and increased heat.

“The reality is there are smart people, great entrepreneurs, and leading-edge research institutions all across the country," Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a call previewing the announcement. ”We’re leaving so much potential on the table if we don’t give them the resources to compete and win in the tech sectors that will define the 21st century global economy."

The money comes from the Commerce Department's Economic Development Administration. In October 2023, President Joe Biden designated 31 tech hubs. Raimondo said the administration was pushing for more funding for the program so that all the designated tech hubs can get additional resources to compete.

The other tech hubs receiving funding include:

