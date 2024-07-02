Body of a 16-Year-Old Teen Who Could Not Swim Recovered From the St. Lucie River After an Apparent Drowning

Port St. Lucie - Tuesday July 2, 2024: Port St. Lucie Police Department police Chief Richard Del Toro has confirmed that the body of a 16-year-old teen has been recovered in the St. Lucie River following an apparent drowning.

The boy was fishing with two other teens under the Twin Bridges on SE Port St. Lucie Blvd. The three juveniles attempted to cross the perimeter of a patch of mangroves when the water became too deep for the 16 year old, and he went under water and failed to resurface, according to a release from the Police Department.

Chief Del Toro said the 16-year-old, did not know how to swim.

The PSLPD Marine Unit, Drone Unit, and Criminal Investigations Division along with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Air Unit and Dive Team conducted the search.

The search began around 1 o’clock this afternoon. The boy’s body was found submerged in the river under the bridge by the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team about 3-hours later. His name has not been released.

Although no foul play is suspected, the investigation remains active.