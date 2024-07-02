Latest Tests Scores Show Notable Improvements for St. Lucie Public Schools

St. Lucie County - Tuesday July 2, 2024: The Florida Department of Education (FLDOE) has released the 2023-2024 Spring results for the Florida Assessments of Student Thinking, known as FAST, and the End-of-Course, or EOC Assessments.

The results show that St. Lucie Public Schools (SLPS) outpaced the State in most areas where assessment improvements were recorded. Particularly, impressive statistical outcomes were seen in multiple grade levels in reading, math, and science.

The district continues to close the gap with the State in tested areas as evidenced by the Spring 2024 results.

"Overall, we are very pleased with the gains made by our students this year. St. Lucie Public Schools improved its performance in all tested areas and many of those improvements were significant," said Superintendent Dr. Jon R. Prince in a news release. "The school district noted a 5% increase in Reading and a 5% increase in Math across all grade levels. Science, Biology, and U.S. History also showed increases in student scores. I am proud of these improvements which exceeded our expectations. I want to recognize and thank our student and staff for their diligence and hard work.”

SLPS Performance on FAST English Language Arts for Grades 3-10 Compared to State Performance

SLPS Table 1

Table 1. 2023 to 2024 FAST ELA by Grade Level for SLPS and the State Based on Percentage of Students Scoring Level 3 or Higher

———————————————————————

FAST English Language Arts Performance for Grades 3-10

SLPS Table 2

Table 2. SLPS to Comparable Districts and Statewide Proficient Percentages: Spring 2023 Compared to Spring 2024 - FAST English Language Arts by Grade Groupings

—————————————————————————-

SLPS Performance on FAST Math for Grades 3-8 Compared to State Performance

SLPS Table 3

Table 3. 2023 to 2024 FAST Math by Grade Level for SLPS and the State Based on Percentage of Students Scoring Level 3 or Higher

Note: The FLDOE does not administer a FAST Mathematics test in grades 9 and 10.





—————————————————————-

FAST Math Performance for Grades 3-8 (Including Middle and High School Math - EOCs

SLPS Table 4

Table 4. SLPS to Comparable Districts and Statewide Proficient Percentages: Spring 2023 compared to Spring 2024 - FAST Mathematics (and EOCs) by Grade Groupings

———————————————————————

SLPS Performance on Algebra and Geometry EOCs Compared to State Performance

SLPS Table 5

Table 5. 2023 to 2024 EOC Algebra 1 and Geometry Results for SLPS and the State Based on Percentage of Students Scoring Level 3 or Higher





———————————————————————-

SLPS Performance on Grades 5 and 8 Science Compared to State Performance

SLPS Table 6

Table 6. 2023 to 2024 Statewide Science Assessment (SSA) Results for SLPS and the State Based on Percentage of Students Scoring Level 3 or Higher





—————————————————————-

SLPS Performance on Biology EOC Compared to State Performance

SLPS Table 7

Table 7. 2023 to 2024 Biology EOC Results for SLPS and the State Based on Percentage of Students Scoring Level 3 or Higher

———————————————————————\

SLPS Performance on Civics and U.S. History EOCs Compared to State Performance

Table 8. 2023 to 2024 Civics EOC and U.S. History EOC Results for SLPS and the State Based on Percentage of Students Scoring Level 3 or Higher