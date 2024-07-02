My Safe Florida Home Program Opens Grant Application Portal

Florida - Tuesday June 2, 2024: Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis announced the reopening of the My Safe Florida Home program's grant application portal.

The program will prioritize senior citizens and low-income homeowners with two special application periods before opening to the public. The initiative offers free home inspections and grants up to $10,000 for strengthening homes against storms with impact-resistant doors and windows, aiming to reduce insurance costs through mandatory mitigation discounts. Newly signed legislation provides an additional $200 million for the program, enhancing services for seniors and low-income homeowners. Since 2022, the program has conducted over 104,000 free inspections, approved 38,000 grant applications, and allocated nearly $390 million in home hardening grants.

“The My Safe Florida Home program has been a huge success, helping thousands of Floridians harden their homes against hurricanes and storms while saving on insurance," said CFO Jimmy Patronis. "The Florida Legislature have allocated an additional $200 million in funding for the My Safe Florida Home Program, effective July 1."

The funding prioritizes seniors and low-income homeowners to ensure those who need it most have access to these home hardening grants.

My Safe Florida Home Senior and Low-income Application Timelines:



Low-income homeowners age 60+ – July 1 – July 15 th

Low-income homeowners of any age – July 16th – 30th

Moderate-income homeowners age 60+ – July 31st – August 14th

Moderate-income homeowners of any age – August 15th – 29th

All other eligible Florida homeowners – August 31st

For more information, visit: mysafeflhome.com.