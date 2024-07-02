NWS Melbourne: Feel Like Temperatures Today Will Be 102 to 107 Degrees this Afternoon

East-Central Florida - Tuesday July 2, 2024: Heat and humidity continue, making for heat indices of 102 to 107 degrees this afternoon.

Isolated showers and storms form along the east coast sea breeze and increase in coverage west of I-95 this afternoon and evening.

A moderate risk for rip currents exists at area beaches.

HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK IS FOR EAST CENTRAL FLORIDA

EXCESSIVE HEAT IMPACT

High temperatures in the lower to mid 90s and seasonably high humidity will result in heat index readings, or feels-like temperatures, from 102 to 107 degrees. If you have outdoor plans today, remain well-hydrated and take plenty of breaks in the shade or indoors.

As high pressure builds over the Florida Peninsula, temperatures will remain above normal with highs into the low to mid 90s and lows at night in the mid to upper 70s. Peak heat index readings will reach 101 to 107 degrees through Friday before rising to between 104 and 109 degrees this weekend. The Heat Risk is expected to jump into the Major category for much of the area by the weekend.

This means the potential for heat-related health impacts, such as heat exhaustion, will increase. Local residents and visitors planning to be outdoors will need to take extra precautions to beat the heat.

THUNDERSTORM IMPACT

Scattered lightning storms are forecast to develop this afternoon and evening. The primary threats will be gusty winds to 45 mph, frequent lightning strikes, and locally heavy rain leading to minor flooding of poorly drained and urban areas.

There remains a daily chance for scattered showers and storms through this week. Occasional to frequent lightning, brief gusty winds, and torrential rainfall will accompany the strongest storms.

RIP CURRENT AND SURF IMPACT

A Moderate Risk of life-threatening rip currents continues at all central Florida Atlantic beaches today. Always swim near a lifeguard and never swim alone.

A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents will persist into Wednesday.