This Fall, a Year After Opening Its Doors at a New Campus, Indiantown High School Will Host Students from Grade 9 through Grade 12

Indiantown - Tuesday July 2, 2024: Indiantown High School is transforming education and weaving its way into the community fabric, following the school’s successful inaugural year at its new campus.

In August 2022, Indiantown High School opened its doors for Grade 9 students at its former location at the Boys & Girls Club. Last year it opened at a new campus for students in Grades 9 through 11, and this fall, for the first time since its inception, Indiantown High School will host students in Grade 12 as well.

The state-of-the-art, 60,000 sq. ft. school building is located at 19000 Southwest Citrus Boulevard. It is a public charter school operated by Indian River State College (IRSC) in partnership with the Martin County School District.

“Indiantown High School is cultivating a legacy of excellence, innovation, and opportunity for every student,” said principal Lisa Davenport.

Indiantown High School integrates high school curriculum with workforce and college courses. The school offers rigorous academic and CTE courses across Medical Technology, Building/Trades Technology, Mechanical/Technical Technology, Agriculture Sciences Technology, and Media/Computers/Marketing. Students earn dual enrollment college credits and industry certifications from freshman year. The school features smaller class sizes, college-style block scheduling, and Pathfinder Advisory to guide students on educational and career choices.

Indiantown High School was made possible by the generous contributions of philanthropists, Charles and Sandy Johnston, and the Johnston Family Foundation.

IRSC Entrepreneur and philanthropist Charles Johnston and his wife, Sandy, shown here at the groundbreaking ceremony, provided a leadership gift of $10 million toward construction of Indiantown High School.

Indiantown High School is already having a significant impact on the community and changing the lives of students.



Enrollment is on the rise – Enrollment, which was 12 students two years ago and 54 last year, is projected to double in the 2024-25 school year.

Career Technical Education (CTE) course offerings were begun in Welding, Business/Marketing, Health Sciences, Agriculture, and FPL Academy.

Health Science students earned certifications in Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Phlebotomy, with 90% pass rates on professional certification exams.

Business/Marketing students earned professional industry certifications in Social Media Strategy and Entrepreneurship in Small Business, with over 60% pass rates.

Learners in the 25th percentile achieved proficiency learning gains of 42% in English Language Arts (ELA) and 60% in Math in the 2023-24 school year.

The FPL Academy students built and raced an electric car, placing 4th in the high school division of the Electrathon state competition. Thanks to a generous donation from FPL, the school is among the first in the nation to have a Solar Haven structure, a solar-powered outdoor seating area which can power multiple devices simultaneously.

Two students were awarded Take Stock in Children Scholarships, advancing their academic journey.

“Indiantown High School is providing quality education and preparing students for the workforce,” said Dr. Timothy E. Moore, Indian River State College President.

“It is more than a high school. Rather, it has become an important part of the community fabric—educationally, socially, culturally, and economically. I applaud the students, teachers and staff on their achievements this school year. I thank Charles and Sandy Johnston and the Johnston Family Foundation without whom this success story would not be possible.”

IRSC Indiantown High School students built and raced an electric car

The vision of bringing a public charter high school to Indiantown was accelerated by the unwavering commitment of the Johnstons. Their dedication to building brighter futures for underserved children and families was the driving force behind Indiantown High School.

In March 2022, the Johnstons provided a $10 million leadership gift. By June 2022, construction for the new facility began. A grand opening was held 14 months later.

Knowing Indiantown High School would have transformational effects on the children, families, and businesses in the community, the Johnstons work closely with the Indian River State College Foundation to bring this exceptional educational facility to life and give the children of Indiantown a lifetime of opportunity.

IRSC This fall, Indiantown High School will host students from grades 9-12.

“Indiantown High School’s lasting impact is already being felt throughout our community,” said Kevin Powers, a small business owner who serves on the school’s Management Advisory Committee as a representative of Charles Johnston. “This is the first time in Indiantown's history that you can complete your education, Pre-K to college, in Indiantown. The school has been a tremendous success in that way. None of this would have happened if not for Charles Johnston, who stepped in to support a high school that is now making a difference in the community,” he added.

“The establishment of Indiantown High School is essential to the next generation of students in Indiantown and Martin County,” said Josh Kellam, The Garcia Companies president. “Being able to provide an education and learn a trade, particularly in a growing state where we have a shortage of tradesmen, is of the utmost importance to the success of all involved.”

