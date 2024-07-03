Independence Day Celebrations in Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin and Okeechobee Counties

Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin and Okeechobee Counties - Wednesday July 3, 2024: Here are some of the Independence Day celebrations throughout our region taking place this July 4th Holiday weekend.

VERO BEACH - Independence Day on the Indian River

Grab your family & friends and head to Riverside Park for a memorable 4th of July featuring the famous Zambelli Fireworks. Don't forget to bring lawn chairs & blankets.



When: Thursday, Jul 4 from 5 PM until 9:30 PM



Where: Riverside Park, 3001 Riverside Park Drive, Vero Beach



What: The festivities include LIVE music by Johnny & The Blaze, bounce houses, face painting, pie eating contests. Get a bite from one of the many food trucks. Wine and beer available.



9pm - Fireworks

Independence Day on the River is presented by the City of Vero Beach and Indian River County with Mulligans as the Presenting Sponsor

Website: www.covb.org

SEBASTIAN: 52nd Annual Freedom Festival 2024

The Sebastian Lions Club and the Sebastian Masonic Lodge #232 enthusiastically invite you to participate in this free event, the 52nd Annual Freedom Festival 4th of July Festivities.



8:30: Parade starts near the Community Center at Davis St. and Central Ave. Proceeds down Indian River Drive to the Park - parade ends around 9:30



10:00AM to 8:00 PM: Beer Sales at the Beer Concession



9-10:30: Band- “Papa” Pete Jimmy Buffet Style Tropical Rock



10:30-11:00: Hula Hoop Contest



11-1: Band- Sax On The Beach: David Kejah



1:00 – 1:30: Watermelon Eating contest at the Bandstand (no hands allowed)



1:30 –4:30: Band- Bobby Owens Classic Rock Country



2:45 – 3:15 Water Balloon Throwing Contest during a band break.



3:00 – 5:00: Karaoke Contest held in the Pavilion with Russ Garner $50.00 Grand Prize, $20.00 2nd Prize



5:30 until Fireworks: Check Mate Classic Rock Country



9 PM Fireworks



Website: cityofsebastian.org

FORT PIERCE: Stars Over St. Lucie

Join us as Main Street Fort Pierce hosts Stars Over St. Lucie on Thursday, July 4, 2024, starting at 6 PM in Marina Square.In addition to food, drinks, and family fun, the Fort Pierce Utility Authority will display A giant American Flag which will make for a striking sight along the waterfront. Bring your blankets and chairs and enjoy live music from Johnny Debt and The Firewater Tent Revival.

Fireworks will light up the sky in Downtown Fort Pierce starting at 9 PM.



When: Thursday, July 4, from 6 PM until 9:30 PM



Where: Marina Square in Fort Pierce, a free event.



What: Live entertainment, family fun, food and music.



9 PM - Fireworks begin



Website: mainstreetfortpierce.org

Main Street Fort Pierce has partnered with St. Lucie Cultural Alliance to present music from the AMP Fort Pierce Free Family Concert Music Series at this year's 'Stars Over St. Lucie' event.

PORT ST. LUCIE: Freedomfest

Dive into the tropical vibes at Freedomfest at the MIDFLORIDA Event Center. Groove to the music with the Landsharks Band live from 5-9 PM. It’s free for everyone.

Schedule of events:



4 p.m. Festivities begin



4 - 9 p.m. Free laser tag. Open to all ages.



6 p.m. Hot dog eating contest: Participants will eat as many hotdogs and buns as possible in 5 minutes. The winner will receive a trophy and will be crowned king or queen of hotdogs.



5 - 9 p.m. Landsharks performing



9 p.m. Fireworks

STUART: Fire & Ice 4th of July

Get ready for a unique fusion of blazing fireworks and frosty fun at the City of Stuart Fire & Ice 4th of July event in Downtown Stuart’s Flagler Park.

There will be kids activities until 8pm, food trucks, live music and more! Don’t miss the fireworks show at 9pm. This is a free event!



10 AM - Second annual Golf Cart Parade (costs $25 to enter)

When: 5-10 p.m.



Where: Flagler Park, 201 S.W. Flagler Ave.



What: Food trucks, live music on the Riverwalk Stage from 5-10 PM, children's activities from 5-8 PM.

9 PM - Fireworks

Website: discovermartin.com

Okeechobee County - Fireworks at the Agri-Civic Center Saturday July 6