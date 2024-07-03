NHC: Beryl Takes Aim at Jamaica After Ripping Through the Southeast Caribbean

Florida - Wednesday July 3, 2024: Hurricane Beryl roaring towards Jamaica this morning after leaving 6 dead, and a trail of destruction on islands in the southeast Caribbean.

Beryl has been losing some intensity, but it's still forecast to be near major-hurricane strength when it passes near or over Jamaica today. The current track will then take it near the Cayman Islands on Thursday and into Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula on Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Late Monday, Beryl became the earliest storm to develop into a Category 5 hurricane in the Atlantic and peaked at winds of 165 mph. It weakened a bit on Tuesday becoming a still-destructive Category 4. Early this morning Beryl was about 250 miles east-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica. It had top winds of 145 mph and was moving west-northwest at 22 mph (35 kph), the center said.

A hurricane watch was in effect for Haiti’s southern coast and the Yucatan’s east coast. Belize issued a tropical storm watch stretching south from its border with Mexico to Belize City.

NHC Key Messages for Hurricane Beryl - 5 AM Wednesday July 3

1. Devastating hurricane-force winds, life-threatening storm surge, and damaging waves are expected in portions of Jamaica beginning this afternoon and in the Cayman Islands early on Thursday. Residents of these areas should listen to local government and emergency management officials for preparedness and/or evacuation orders.

2.Life threatening flash flooding and mudslides from heavy rainfall are expected over much of Jamaica and southern Haiti through today.

3. Beryl is forecast to remain a hurricane when it approaches the Yucatan Peninsula and Belize late Thursday , where hurricane and tropical storm watches have been issued.

4. There remains uncertainty in the track and intensity forecast for Beryl over western Gulf of Mexico this weekend. Interests in the Western Gulf of Mexico should monitor the progress of Beryl.

NOAA

East of the Windward Islands - Invest 96-L

Shower and thunderstorm activity remains disorganized in association with a tropical wave located a couple of hundred miles east of the Windward Islands.

Development, if any, of this system should be slow to occur while it moves quickly westward to west-northwestward at 20 to 25 mph across the Caribbean Sea.

Regardless of development, gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall are possible across portions of the Lesser Antilles today.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...low...20 percent.