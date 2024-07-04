DEP Launches the Resilient Florida Grant Application Portal

Florida - Thursday July 4, 2024: The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is accepting grant applications through the Resilient Florida Program for projects to prepare Florida communities for the impacts of flooding and storm surge. The online grant application portal opens today, July 1, 2024, through Sept. 1, 2024.

Planning Grants



Counties and municipalities are eligible for fully-funded planning grants to complete resilience planning efforts, including vulnerability assessments.

Water management districts are also eligible to receive planning grants to assist the Florida Flood Hub for Applied Science and Innovation address gaps in available data.

Implementation Grants



Counties, municipalities and qualified special districts are eligible to apply for infrastructure projects to address risks identified in a local government vulnerability assessment.

Water management districts, drainage districts, erosion control districts, flood control districts and regional water supply authorities can propose projects that mitigate resilience related risks on water supplies or water resources of the state.

Eligible applicants in either category may receive 50% cost-share funding assistance to implement projects for adaptation and mitigation. Up to 100% cost-share funding assistance may be requested for eligible financially disadvantaged small communities.

DEP will hold office hours throughout the state during the application period to provide in-person resources and application assistance.

To submit an application, register for an account on the Resilient Florida Application Portal. If you already have an account, log in to access the application. If you are a current grantee that requires additional funds to complete a project, there is a streamlined application in the portal to request additional funds.

Please note, any information submitted to DEP will become a public record, subject to disclosure in accordance with Chapter 119, Florida Statutes, and Article 1, § 24 of the Florida Constitution. Submittal of a project proposal does not create an agreement, nor does it guarantee funding.

Public participation is solicited without regard to race, color, religion, sex, pregnancy, national origin, age, handicap, or marital status. Persons who require special accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) or persons who require translation services (free of charge) are asked to contact DEP’s Limited English Proficiency Coordinator at 850-245-2118 or LEP@FloridaDEP.gov at least ten (10) days before the meeting. If you have a hearing or speech impairment, please contact the agency using the Florida Relay Service, 800-955-8771 (TDD) or 800-955-8770 (voice).