East-Central Florida: Heat Advisory in Effect from Noon Today Until 6 PM This Evening; High Rip Current Risk Through Late Tonight

East-Central Florida - Friday July 5, 2024: A Heat Advisory is in effect for the inland counties of east central Florida today. From 12 PM to 6 PM today heat index values could reach 110.

An increased risk for heat-related illness exists. This level of heat can affect anyone without adequate precautions.

Additionally, a High Risk for rip currents exists at the Volusia and northern Brevard county beaches today. Entering the surf is strongly discouraged. A Moderate Risk for rip currents exists for the Treasure Coast. Remember to swim near a lifeguard and never swim alone.

The sea breeze pattern will continue today with a 30% to 50% chance this morning of isolated and scattered showers as well as lightning storms, mainly over the interior. The possibility of rain continues into the afternoon and early evening. Shower and storm chances diminish after sunset.

Lightning storms will also bring wind gusts up to 30-45mph, besides occasional to frequent lightning strikes. Locally heavy rain is possible in some areas and that has the potential to result in minor nuisance flooding.

HEAT ADVISORY

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.



WHAT: Heat index values up to 110 expected.



Heat index values up to 110 expected. WHERE : Inland Indian River, Inland Martin, Inland Saint Lucie, Northern Lake, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, and Southern Lake.



: Inland Indian River, Inland Martin, Inland Saint Lucie, Northern Lake, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, and Southern Lake. WHEN: From noon today to 6 PM EDT this evening.



From noon today to 6 PM EDT this evening. IMPACTS: Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

Moderate Rip Current Risk for the Treasure Coast, High Risk for the Space Coast Through Late Tonight

Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs.

Entering the water is strongly discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.



WHAT: Dangerous rip currents.



Dangerous rip currents. WHERE: Coastal Volusia, Mainland Northern Brevard and Northern Brevard Barrier Islands Counties.



Coastal Volusia, Mainland Northern Brevard and Northern Brevard Barrier Islands Counties. WHEN: Through late tonight.



Through late tonight. IMPACTS: Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK FOR EAST CENTRAL FLORIDA

EXCESSIVE HEAT IMPACT

Dangerous heat and humidity continue this afternoon will combine to produce peak heat index values of 108 to 110 across Lake, Seminole, Orange, Osceola and Okeechobee counties, as well as areas west of I-95 across Indian River, Saint Lucie, and Martin counties. A Heat Advisory has been issued for these areas from 12 PM through 6 PM this evening.

Elsewhere, peak heat indices will approach 102 to 107. If outdoors, plan to take frequent breaks in air conditioning or shaded areas, stay well-hydrated, and know the signs of heat stress. This level of heat can affect anyone without adequate cooling and hydration.

Above normal temperatures and humid conditions will continue into this weekend and early next week. Peak heat index values of 102 to 107 degrees and perhaps higher inland Saturday will expand to much of the area Sunday into early next week. This stretch of heat will prolong the risk for heat-related illness.

Residents and visitors planning to be outdoors are encouraged to practice heat safety by taking frequent breaks in air-conditioned or shaded

spaces and staying well-hydrated.

THUNDERSTORM IMPACT

Scattered lightning storms are expected to develop this afternoon and early evening, with the highest coverage focused west of I-95. The primary storm threats from organized storms will be gusty winds up to 45 mph, frequent lightning strikes, and locally heavy rain that could lead to minor, nuisance flooding.

A lower chance for afternoon shower and lightning storms exists again on Saturday, before increasing again Sunday into next week.

Occasional to frequent lightning strikes, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall will accompany the most organized activity.

RIP CURRENT AND SURF IMPACT

A High Risk for numerous, strong, life-threatening rip currents is forecast today for beaches along the Volusia and northern Brevard County coastline.

Here, entering the water is strongly discouraged.

Farther south along the Treasure Coast, a Moderate risk of dangerous rip currents exists, so remember to swim near a lifeguard and never enter the ocean alone.

A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents will continue into the weekend.