FDOT to Host a Construction Open House for the SUN Trail Improvements Project

St. Lucie County - Saturday July 6, 2024: The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is hosting a Construction Open House both in-person and virtually for the SUN Trail Improvements Project from Kitterman Road to the Savannas Recreation Area in the City of Fort Pierce and unincorporated St. Lucie County.

The virtual public meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, July 10, 2024, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Please use the following link to register: https://bit.ly/4atq9i8. You may also call +1 (415) 655-0052 Access Code: 900-366-616. Questions and comments from the public will follow a brief presentation.

The in-person open house is scheduled for Wednesday, July 10, 2024, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the River Walk Center, 600 North Indian River Drive, Fort Pierce, FL 34950, and will have an informal open house format. FDOT staff and consultant staff members will be available to discuss the project and answer questions. If you are not able to join the online session, a recording of it will be posted at https://www.d4fdot.com/tcfdot/index.asp.

This segment of the Shared-Use Non-motorized (SUN) Trail Network will be located within the Savannas Preserve State Park. The SUN Trail project improvements consist of constructing approximately 4.2 miles of 10-foot wide (8-feet where constrained) accessible multi-use trail.

Construction will begin in July 2024 at an estimated cost of $5.82 million and is anticipated to be completed in late 2025.

Community feedback is at the core of all we do, FDOT works with the public to balance their community vision with the community’s transportation needs. This is routine on all our projects to ensure Florida’s infrastructure is safe, resilient, and efficient for many years into the future.

Public participation is solicited without regard to race, color, national origin, age, sex, religion, disability, or family status. Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations should advise the agency at least seven days in advance by contacting the project manager listed below. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the agency using the Florida Relay Service at 1 (800) 955-8771 (TDD) or 1 (800) 955-8770 (Voice).

For more information, contact FDOT Project Manager Marla Hewson at (772) 349-6738 or email at marla.hewson@dot.state.fl.us.

