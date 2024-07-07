Martin County Library Systems 'Levels-Up' for 9th Annual Fanfest on Saturday July 13

Martin County - Wednesday June 12, 2024: The Martin County Library System [MCLS] will host its 9th annual Fanfest on Saturday, July 13.

It's being held between 2 PM and 4 PM at the Blake Library at 2351 SE Monterey Road in Stuart.

Fanfest was initially conceived in 2015 as a celebration of superhero, comic, anime/manga and various pop culture fandom, and has become the pinnacle summertime event for young adults at MCLS. Similar to past events, attendees will partake in video games, crafts, photo booth, trivia, and snacks, and costumes are encouraged. All attendees will receive one raffle ticket for a chance at prize give-aways, and those in costume will receive an extra raffle ticket.

Members of the local 501st Legion, a Star Wars costuming organization, are scheduled to make a guest appearance.

The event is free and open to teens and tweens ages 11-18. The event does not require advanced registration. It is sponsored by The Library Foundation of Martin County.

﻿This year’s event was planned by a committee of library staff, led by the MCLS Teen Specialist.

A full listing of services and events specific to teens, including volunteer opportunities and Summer Reading Program information, can be located at: https://www.martin.fl.us/TeenServices.