AAA: Florida Gas Prices Jumped 18 Cents Last Week

Florida - Monday July 8, 2024: Florida gas prices increased 18 cents per gallon in the final days leading up to Independence Day, last week. Florida drivers wound up paying an average price of $3.53 per gallon on July 4th. That was 27 cents per gallon more than what drivers paid on Independence Day last year, yet still much less than the average price in 2022 ($4.54/g).

"Florida drivers are now paying the most expensive gas prices in nearly two months," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Fuel prices face continued upward pressure on concerns about Tropical Storm Beryl, and economic data suggesting that the U.S. Federal Reserve could lower interest rates to boost growth."

As of this writing, Tropical Storm Beryl was tracking toward the Texas coastline. The Gulf Coast is home to nearly half of the fuel refining capacity in the United States. The majority of Florida's gasoline supply sails into the state from this region, which includes Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi. Initial reports from our partner at OPIS is that Beryl is not expected to cause significant disruptions to U.S. offshore oil-and-gas production. However, the full extent of Beryl's impact on the fuel supply chain and prices will not be fully realized until several days after the storm passes.

Florida Regional Prices



Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach ($3.67), Naples ($3.58), Homosassa Springs ($3.57)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.20), Panama City ($3.22), Pensacola ($3.22)

AAA Florida

Find Florida Gas Prices



Ways to Save on Gasoline



Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

