Indian River State College Earns 10-Year Reaffirmation of Accreditation by SACSCOC

Fort Pierce - Monday July 8, 2024: Indian River State College has earned a 10-year reaffirmation of accreditation by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (“SACSCOC”), an institutional accreditor for quality assurance in higher education. The College was reaffirmed with no further action or reporting required.

SACSCOC's reaffirmation of accreditation is a mark of Indian River State College’s institutional quality and integrity. It signals to students, parents and the public that the College meets established standards and is dedicated to providing a quality educational experience.

“We are proud of Indian River State College’s reaffirmation of accreditation by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission,” said Dr. Timothy E. Moore, Indian River State College president. “It validates the wonderful work of faculty, staff, and leadership in upholding the highest standards of academic success and affirms our commitment to providing an exceptional educational experience.”

Reaffirmation is a rigorous process that requires the institution to demonstrate compliance with 73 standards covering all aspects of the institution’s operation – governance, policies and procedures, faculty, staff, administration, curriculum, student services, and finance. The institution is evaluated by an off-site, peer review committee, and on-site review committee, and final review by the SACSCOC Board of Trustees. To gain or maintain an accreditation, institutions must comply with SACSCOC policies, procedures, and standards.

“Kudos to all of the faculty and staff at Indian River State College on the reaffirmation of your accreditation,” said Dr. Belle S. Wheelan, SACSCOC president. “It is obvious that all of you work tirelessly every day to provide a high-quality education to the students, and this accomplishment validates those efforts!”



SACSCOC is the regional commission responsible for accrediting degree-granting institutions in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and some institutions in Latin America, according to its website. The organization’s mission is to assure the educational quality and improve the effectiveness of its member institutions. Institutional accreditors provide consumer protection by providing the public with an assurance of the quality of the institution and, subsequently, degree earned.

"Indian River State College is very proud of its efforts to improve the lives of our students and to enhance our community," said Dr. Angela Browning, vice president of research and institutional effectiveness. "Faculty, staff and administrators spent two years documenting compliance with the SACSCOC standards and appreciate the organization's validation through reaffirmation."

As a leader in education and innovation, Indian River State College transforms lives by offering high-quality, affordable and accessible education through traditional and remote delivery. Indian River State College is working diligently to fulfill the mission of the Florida State College System, providing access to high-quality, affordable academic and career educational programs that maximize student learning and success, develop a globally competitive workforce and respond to diverse state and community needs.

Indian River State College was granted accreditation by SACSCOC on January 1, 1965. Its next SACSCOC reaffirmation is anticipated 2034.