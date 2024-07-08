NWS Melbourne Declares a Major Heat Risk Exists for East-Central Florida Today; Feel-Like Temperature May Rise up to 112

East-Central Florida - Monday July 8, 2024: The National Weather Service (NWS) in Melbourne has issued a Heat Advisory today because a Major Heat Risk exists for ALL of east central Florida today. Heat index values today are expected to be between 106-112 degrees. Excessive heat is forecast early this week.

High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s for most today. A "break" in the Major heat is expected Tuesday into mid-week with increased cloud cover, as well as higher shower and lightning storm chances.

Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

WHAT: A Major Heat Risk exists for all of East-Central Florida today. Heat index values, or the feel-like temperature, could rise to as high as 112 degrees.

WHERE: East-Central Florida



East-Central Florida WHEN: From 11 AM this morning to 6 PM EDT this evening.

HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK FOR EAST CENTRAL FLORIDA

EXCESSIVE HEAT IMPACT

A Heat Advisory is in effect today for all of east central Florida. Afternoon temperatures in the mid 90s and high humidity will combine to result in Heat Index values between 105 to 112.

This level of heat can affect anyone without adequate precautions.

It is recommended to take frequent breaks from the heat and drink plenty of fluids.

THUNDERSTORM IMPACT

Numerous to scattered showers and isolated to scattered lighting storms are forecast to develop this afternoon and early evening.

The main storm hazards with slow moving showers and storms will be locally heavy rainfall, wind gusts up to 40 to 50mph, and occasional to frequent lightning strikes.

Shower and lightning storm coverage will remain high through at least Tuesday, along with occasional to frequent lightning strikes and wind gusts up to 30 to 40 mph.

EXCESSIVE RAINFALL IMPACT

Slow moving showers and lightning storms are forecast this afternoon which will have the potential to produce 1 to 3" in 60 to 90 minutes with local amounts up to 4+."

The potential exists for minor flooding of low-lying areas and roadways. A Marginal Risk for excessive rainfall exists over portions of Lake, Volusia,

Orange Seminole, and northern Brevard county today for this reason.

Heavy rainfall with minor flooding of low-lying areas and roadways will accompany the most organized activity.

RIP CURRENT AND SURF IMPACT

There is a Moderate Risk of dangerous rip currents at all central Florida Atlantic beaches. Remember to swim near a lifeguard and never swim alone.

The risk of moderate to dangerous rip currents will continue at area beaches into mid next week.