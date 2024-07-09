Florida Teen Gets Bitten in the Leg by a Shark at the Ponce Inlet

Volusia County - Tuesday July 9, 2024: A Florida teenager got bitten on the leg by a shark Monday morning. The attack occurred near the Ponce Inlet lifeguard tower shortly before noon, according to Volusia County Beach Safety officials.

The 14-year-old boy was taking part in lifeguard training camp. He was practicing water entries when he landed on the shark that bit him.

Officials said that the teen's injuries were not life-threatening. He was taken by his parents to a local hospital to get stitched up.

Monday's attack comes just days after two separate shark bite incidents in nearby New Smyrna Beach.

A 26-year-old man was bitten on the foot while floating in an inner-tube last Friday. Last Thursday a 21-year-old man was bitten by a shark while playing football in shallow water.