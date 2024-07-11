Internet Services Will Be Limited at St. Lucie County's Public Libraries This Saturday Afternoon, July 13

St. Lucie County - Thursday July 11, 2024: All six St. Lucie County libraries will operate with limited services this Saturday afternoon, July 13.

The libraries will remain open during their normal business hours, but starting at 2 p.m. public computers, Wi-Fi and online services will be limited or unavailable.

The county’s Information Technology staff will be performing network upgrades and maintenance. Those services are expected to be restored by Sunday, July 14.

This outage may also impact other county offices and facilities that are open on Saturdays, including the St. Lucie County Aquarium, Regional History Center and pools.