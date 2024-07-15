AAA: Florida Gas Prices Go Down Then Up, But End Up Back Where There Started Last Monday
Florida - Monday July 15, 2024: — Florida gas prices seesawed last week, but ultimately finished flat. The state average started the week at $3.51 per gallon. It then slipped a few cents, jumped 7 by mid-week, then fell back to $3.51/g by Sunday.
"Crude oil and gasoline futures are holding steady, in hopes that cooling inflation could cause the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Market analyzers believes lower interest rates would lead to higher fuel demand."
The price of crude oil settled at $82.21 per barrel. That's 1-percent (-$0.41) less than a week ago. The cost of crude affects about half the price of gasoline.
Florida Regional Prices
- Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.66), Homosassa Springs ($3.57), Gainesville ($3.57)
- Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.18), Panama City ($3.21), Pensacola ($3.23)
Ways to Save on Gasoline
- Combine errands to limit driving time.
- Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.
- Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
- Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.
- Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.
