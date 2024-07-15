ART - St. Lucie County's 'Area Regional Transit' System Expands On Demand Service

St. Lucie County - Monday July 15, 2024: St. Lucie County's 'Area Regional Transit', known as ART, has announced that Art On Demand is expanding the service areas offered.

Currently, riders can book on-demand shared ride services in the Tradition Area (zone one) and the St Lucie West\Torino Area (zone two). The latest expansion area will be in Fort Pierce (zone three). The boundaries are from Midway Road to just north of the Treasure Coast International Airport and from Kings Highway east to 25th Street.

Zone three will connect with zone two to the south as well as The City of Fort Pierce’s Freebee (free ride share) and the Beth Ryder Intermodal Facility, located at 434 N 8th St. in Fort Pierce to the east. Riders will be able to travel to the Treasure Coast International Airport, Indian River State College - Massey Campus, the Zora Neale Hurston Library, along with many other locations. The service operates Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

To travel between zones one and two, there are three transfer points for riders; the Port St. Lucie Intermodal, located at 395 SE Deacon Ave. in Port St. Lucie, the Bayshore Park & Ride, located at 1918 SW Bayshore Blvd. in Port St. Lucie and the Jobs Express Park & Ride, located at 2198 SW Gatlin Blvd in Port St. Lucie.

To travel between zones two and three, there will be two transfer points for riders; one at White City Park at 2081 W. Midway Road in Fort Pierce, and the other is on Ralls Road in Fort Pierce. Zone three is officially available for riders as of today (Monday, July 15).

To access Art On Demand download the app from the Apple Store or Google Play. If you do not have access to a smartphone, call 772-462-1778 to book your rides.

Administered by St. Lucie County’s Transit Department, ART is a fare-free, award-winning public transit system serving the cities of Fort Pierce, Port St. Lucie, St. Lucie Village, and the unincorporated areas of St. Lucie County. To learn more, please visit www.slcart.org or call 772-462-1778.