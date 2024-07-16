Port St. Lucie - Free Activities at Pioneer Park in The Port District

Port St. Lucie - Tuesday July 16, 2024: The City of Port St. Lucie is offering a variety of new, free programs to the public at The Port District. From walking to fitness, these programs cater to all ages and allow attendees to enjoy the beautiful new park now open to the public.

Weekly Walking Club

When: Tuesdays, beginning July 16 at 8 a.m.

Where: 2454 SE Westmoreland Blvd. Participants will meet at the hill on the Event Lawn.

This free club offers a safe and welcoming environment for community members of all ages to get some fresh air and exercise together. Led by a trained Walk with Ease instructor, the sessions are designed to accommodate various fitness levels, ensuring everyone can participate comfortably. Whether you're looking to boost your physical health, enjoy the outdoors, or make new friends, our Walking Club is the perfect opportunity to start your day on the right foot. Come and be part of our vibrant community as we walk, talk and stay healthy together! No registration is required.

Summer Shape-Up: Mommy and Me Fitness

When: Tuesdays, from July 16 to August 27, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Where: 2454 SE Westmoreland Blvd. Participants will meet at the hill on the Event Lawn.

The Summer Shape-Up: Mommy and Me Fitness class is a summer fitness initiative specifically crafted for moms with stroller-age children. This free program is led by Sandy McKeithen. It takes place under the cooling shade of the banyan tree and features a mix of cardiovascular exercises, strength training, core workouts, and stretching activities tailored for both mothers and their children. The classes are designed to improve fitness levels, foster a sense of community, and enhance the mother-child bond, all within a supportive and inclusive environment. The program encourages healthy lifestyle habits and self-care among participants and facilitates social interactions and community building through structured activities and shared experiences. Please bring a stroller and a yoga mat. No registration is required.

Summer Homeschool PE

When: Thursdays, from July 18 to August 29, 9 to 11:00 a.m.

Where: 2454 SE Westmoreland Blvd. Participants will meet at the hill on the Event Lawn.

The Summer Homeschool PE is a free structured physical education program designed specifically for home schooled children, offering a diverse range of activities that promote physical health, social skills, and teamwork. Led by Gary DeJesus and supported by additional staff, activities include soccer, basketball, tag games, and relay races, focusing on motor skills, coordination, teamwork, and sportsmanship. Safety measures and regular equipment checks ensure a secure environment for all participants, making this program a comprehensive, educational and enjoyable physical education solution for the summer.

Preregistration is required at PSLParks.com or in person at the Community Center, MIDFLORIDA Event Center and Minsky Gym.